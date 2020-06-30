Man accused of shooting at Pie Five Pizza Co. after getting mad about toppings on his pizza, LR police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Mabelvale man is facing charges after Little Rock police say he shot into a pizza restaurant on Monday after he got angry over the toppings on his pizza.

Michael Brown, 44, faces six terroristic threatening charges.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at the Pie Five Pizza Co. on Bass Pro Parkway.

According to a report from Little Rock police, an Pie Five Pizza Co. employee said she waited on Brown and he became upset with her because she was not putting enough toppings on the pizza.

The employee told police she tried to explain to Brown about portion sizes and they are measured out by management.

The employee said she got her manager on the phone. According to the employee, she handed the phone to Brown.

Brown then became upset and threw the phone at the employee, according to the police report.

The employee told police Brown walked back to his van, and it appeared that a woman tried to keep him from walking back to the restaurant.

Brown walked back up to the restaurant, but the assistant manager locked the doors before the suspect could get to them, according to the police report.

The employee said Brown tried to open the doors, got upset and pulled out a gun.

According to the police report, Brown fired a shot into the front door while standing on the patio area and drove away.

Brown later turned himself in.

