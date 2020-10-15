Man accused of murdering girlfriend and her son extradited to Arkansas

CAMDEN, Ark.- The man accused of killing a Camden woman and her young son is back in Arkansas.

#BREAKING: The man accused of killing a mother and her four year old son is back in Arkansas.



Jory worthen has been on the run for more than a year. He was found in Burbank, California last week. Police say he killed Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son in 2019. #ARnews #Camden pic.twitter.com/4g5mzTVkCZ — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) October 15, 2020

Jory Worthen was arrested last week by U.S. Marshals in Burbank, California after being on the run for 16 months.

He’s accused of murdering Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Braydon Ponder, last summer.

At one point, he was on the U.S. Marshals Top 15 Most Wanted list after evading authorities across the country.

