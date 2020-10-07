Man accused of killing Pine Bluff police officer appears in court

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The man accused of killing Detective Kevin Collins appeared in court Wednesday.
Keshone Smith faces a capital murder charge.
Smith is being held without bond.
Smith’s next court date is set for November 18.
