Man accused of killing Pine Bluff police officer appears in court

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The man accused of killing Detective Kevin Collins appeared in court Wednesday.

Keshone Smith faces a capital murder charge.

Smith is being held without bond.

Smith’s next court date is set for November 18.

