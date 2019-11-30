Man accused of biting clerk’s ear, woman’s hand during dispute at gas station

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is in custody after allegedly biting and injuring two employees of a Little Rock gas station.

52-year-old Dirk Edwyne Johnson is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first degree battery.

According to the Little Rock Police Department arrest report, officers responded to an assault in progress call at the Shell gas station in the 10100 block of North Rodney Parham at 7:00 p.m. Friday night.

There they found Johnson, and a man who was bleeding from his right ear, and a woman who was bleeding from her right hand.

The responding officer took Johnson into custody and applied first aid to the man and woman while the ambulance responded.

Officers say Johnson became combative while in custody.

Police used a taser and restrained him.

After interviewing witnesses, police say they determined Johnson was intoxicated and had attempted to purchase tobacco when the dispute started with the clerks.

Johnson claimed the woman bit him first and he acted in self defense.

The man is expected to lose part of his ear, and the woman is expected to lose the tip of her right pinky.

No other arrests were made.