LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Losing a baby is an unimaginable loss that unfortunately, many parents have to go through.

Mamie’s Poppy Plates provides parents a memory of their child, a plate with the child’s hand, footprints and name.

The organization is having a big fundraiser on Father’s Day.

In the video above, David Martinous gives more details on the virtual event.

For more information on the event and Mamie’s Poppy Plates, click here.