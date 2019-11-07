Mamava pods at UAMS give breastfeeding moms privacy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There’s a new option for breastfeeding mothers at a local hospital.

Upgrades at UAMS are giving these moms more privacy with the addition of Mamava pods.

“Finding a place to breastfeed that is not a bathroom stall or, you know that is enclosed,” says Tiffany Hinchey, mom.

She can laugh about it now, but when it comes to pumping milk for her bundle of joy, there’s no messing around for the mom of three.

“You know, just go into a bathroom stall and hibernate in there, which is not real good,” she explains. “If you don’t pump on time, then it messes with your schedule of milk.”

The solution for UAMS is to make room for two breastfeeding pods.

“To be able to have a private secure clean safe place,” says Dr. Nirvana Manning, UAMS physician. “Families, if they have smaller children, in a secure place where they can do that. There is plug-ins on either side.”

Dr. Manning says all moms have to do is download the Mamava app to get access to a pod.

The two pods available cost $22,000 each to install, and the hospital hopes for more.

“Hopefully, the need will be so great that we can justify getting more throughout the hospital,” adds Dr. Manning.

As for Tiffany, she thinks every hospital or business in the state should follow suit.

“If they have the capability to do it, I think it’s going to be wonderful. It’s going to be great and that’s from a breastfeeding mom,” she says.

UAMS is the first hospital in the state with these and the only place in Central Arkansas with the Mamava pods.