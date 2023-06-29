MALVERN, Ark. – Everyone knows that when it gets into the triple-digit temperatures, it’s dangerous. Though for many, they don’t have a choice, like those with produce stands, selling fresh fruits and veggies.

Elton Rimmer, the owner of Payton’s Place in Malvern had a heat stroke on June 23rd while just sitting on his porch waiting for customers to come buy some fruit.

He’s okay now but says he doesn’t even remember anything except waking up in the hospital.

Payton’s Place is a community favorite in Malvern, selling watermelon, okra, tomatoes, cucumbers and more for 20 years.

“We can’t wait till it starts, and we hate when it ends,” wife Barbara Rimmer said.

No matter the temperature, they plan to be open. To beat the triple-digit heat, they’re covered with shade and hit with air from the multiple box fans.

Rimmer’s heat stroke kept him in the hospital for six days. He recalled he was sitting on the porch while the sun was beaming.

“I went out there at 9 o’clock and I remember 9 o’clock but at 12 I don’t remember nothing,” Rimmer recalled.

All Rimmer remembers is waking up in the hospital.

Chastity Farber, who works for Payton’s Place, said Rimmer was completely out of it. She said his symptoms were bad sweating and pale complexion.

After a few days removed from the hospital, Rimmer is back at Payton’s Place in the heat because of his love for what he started from the ground up.

He’s taking his precautions seriously now by staying hydrated and sitting by the fan instead of in the sun and when he slacks, his team keeps him on track.

“I’m glad he’s good, even though I do have to argue with him every day about something. Whether it’s his medicine or getting out of the sun. But as long as he is still arguing with me, I am happy,” Farber said.