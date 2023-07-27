MALVERN, Ark. – In June the owner of Payton’s Place flea market and produce stand had heat stroke. Now, a fire is their most recent obstacle.

Tuesday night while Barbara Rimmer and her husband were asleep, Barbara work up and looked out the window and saw several fire trucks.

That’s when she saw Payton’s Place, which was built nearly 45 years ago, engulfed in flames.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Rimmer said.

The building was named after her granddaughter, Payton, so the family history of the structure means a lot to the family.

The South Malvern Volunteer Fire Department said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Rimmer said she feels that someone intentionally set their flea market on fire.

As her husband, Elton sits at their produce stand in a chair with his cane, before the fire he sat on a scooter.

After his heat stroke in June, he was given that scooter to help him move around better, but it was burned in the fire.

What’s head-scratching for the Rimmers is that Elton parks his scooter near their house next door to Payton’s Place. He does this every night before going inside because he can walk that far.

The morning after the fire, the scooter was found burned near Payton’s Place and not where Elton parked it the night before.

“It’s just kind of strange that my husband’s scooter ended over here when it should’ve been over there,” Barbara said.

2023 has been a tough year for the Rimmers.

The challenges of this year started in April when Elton’s son passed away. This tragedy was followed by his heat stroke in June, and now this fire.

Rimmer said they don’t have insurance on the building because they couldn’t afford it.

She said after this disaster, the only form of income they have coming in is their social security each month and the money they make from their produce stand.

They’re hoping the community can help with getting her husband Elton a new scooter very soon.