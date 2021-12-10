Malvern boy collects trailer full of toys, delivers them to Arkansas Children’s Hospital

MALVERN, Ark. — A boy named Mason was on a mission Friday morning: collecting a trailer full of toys.

He and his mother traveled to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital as part of the Toys for Tots program.

Mason has been organizing the collection of toys on social media and the community turned out in response. The community donated many, many toys.

So, what was the reason Mason wanted to do this?

He is a former patient at Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he was treated after a seizure, and he wanted to show his gratitude by helping other kids have a Merry Christmas.