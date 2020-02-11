Make Valentine’s Day sweeter for children at Arkansas Children’s

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Later this week, children will celebrate Valentine’s Day by sharing treats and notes with their friends. But some will miss sharing in the joy of the holiday because they will spend Valentine’s Day at Arkansas Children’s. You can help make Valentine’s Day brighter for patients at Arkansas Children’s by donating new art supplies and creating craft kits for patients.

View our digital wish list at give.archildrens.org/walmart and give the gift of new art supplies today.

“Arkansas Children’s works to provide the best patient experience for families,” said Erica Phillips, executive director of Volunteer Engagement. “Activities and crafts are some of the ways we provide a kid-savvy environment for our patients every day and especially during holidays. We are grateful to each and every donor who make it possible.”



Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock is asking you to donate new art supplies for patients to create their own Valentines. The craft wish list includes:

washable paint sets

coloring books

construction paper

foam stickers and craft kits

googly eyes

glue dots

kid-safe scissors

markers

sequins

sketch books

watercolor pencils

Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale is asking you to assemble craft kits for patients. Kits must meet the following guidelines: supplies must be brand new (including books), non-toxic and latex-free, odor-free, season-specific (i.e. fall, leaves, snowflakes, snowmen, pumpkins).

Craft kits can be assembled at a location of your choice and delivered to the Volunteer Engagement office at Arkansas Children’s Northwest. To learn more about how to make craft kits, visit archildrens.org/toysandgifts

To schedule your donation drop-off time at Arkansas Children’s Hospital or Arkansas Children’s Northwest visit archildrens.org/toysandgifts. With your help, Arkansas Children’s patients will have a Happy Valentine’s Day!