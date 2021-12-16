Major I-30 weekend closures in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that all westbound lanes in Little Rock between Sixth Street and Interstate 630 will cause weekend closures while crews work on the 30 Crossing Project.

According to ARDOT, weather permitting, crews will close westbound interstate lanes from 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.

Officials said traffic moving westbound will need to take exit 140B to get on the I-30 southbound frontage road as a detour. ARDOT officials said drivers can re-enter I-30 westbound using the on-ramp just north of I-630.

Additional closures include the I-30 eastbound left lane between I-630 and Sixth Street, the I-30 westbound exit ramp to I-630, the Sixth and Ninth Street bridges and some city streets surrounding Sixth and Ninth Street.

The transportation department said drivers should exercise caution when traveling through highway work zones and can expect local street detours to be marked.

The department said this construction project is part of a maintenance plan to place girders for the Ninth Street bridge over I-30 lanes.

View the closure map and find additional information on travel updates on the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s website.