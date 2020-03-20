Maintenance to James Street overpass on Highway 67/167 requires temporary closure in Jacksonville

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News release) – A routine inspection discovered a need to close the James Street Overpass crossing Highway 67/167 in Jacksonville until maintenance work can be completed, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Crews will close the James Street Overpass Wednesday afteroon, March 18. The overpass will remain closed until maintenance work can be completed. Due to overnight travel restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Arkansas, ARDOT crews cannot begin the repair work until the public health crisis in Arkansas subsides. Additional information will be released once the repair work is scheduled.

The closure impacts James Street only, it does not impact the travel lanes on Highway 67/167. Traffic should use the frontage roads in combination with Main Street and Vandenberg Blvd. to cross Highway 67/167 during the closure.

Traffic will be controlled by signage and barricades. The traffic signal lights will be flashing red to indicate a stop condition in all directions on each end of the overpass. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.