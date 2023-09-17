LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Over 35,000 people were expected to be on Main Street Sunday for the 12th Annual Main Street Food Truck Festival.

The event is put on by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, a nonprofit whose aim is to bring people downtown and revitalize the area.

The event started as a way to bring people downtown on the weekends, and that goal remains the same today, but also includes a way for people to directly fund public art and other free events for people in the Little Rock to attend.

Nashiya Adams brought her food truck, Shiya’s Kool Aid Pickles, to Main Street this year.

“We sold out of like 300 something, the most we’ve ever done,” Adams said.

Adams says that this event is important for small businesses and for Downtown Little Rock. Gabe Holmstrom, Executive Director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership says that this event has helped downtown grow.

“Back in 2010 there were no restaurants up and down main street, none of this existed,” Holmstrom said.

He says that’s not the case anymore.

“We’ve shown that people will come out and people want to go out and participate in food and beverage in an urban environment. Now, we have restaurants all up and down Main Street,” Adams said.

There were hundreds of volunteers, 65 food trucks, 50 craft vendors, and 40 different music acts all in attendance.

“It takes these events to be able to create the funds necessary to do the public art, to put on the events, to put on the movies that we do and build things like the pocket park,” Holmstrom said.

Adams says she’ll continue to support Downtown and is gearing up for the years to come.

“We are coming back next year, back and better,” Adams said.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership says their goal is to make downtown a place to live, work, play, and invest and to continue growing the area. They say they’ll start planning for the 2024 Main Street Food Truck Festival in January.