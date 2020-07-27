Magnolia Police investigating after four people shot at large party

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE) — Magnolia Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left four people injured.

According to police, a large group of 300 or more people started a party on West Monroe Street around midnight on Saturday, July 25. At approximately 1:02 am, police received reports of multiple shots fired in the middle section and west end of West Monroe Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found four males with gunshot wounds. All four were taken to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Police say two of the victims are from Magnolia and the other two are from Union County.

The investigation is currently ongoing. More information will be released when available.

LATEST ARTICLES: