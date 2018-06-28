Magic Springs Welcomes Kansas on June 30

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) - Magic Springs Theme & Water Park welcomes Kansas to the Timberwood Amphitheater stage on Saturday, June 30 as part of the park’s high-energy 2018 Summer Concert Series.

Access to Timberwood Amphitheater starts at 6 p.m. with opening act Canvas at 7 p.m. To celebrate the park’s 40th anniversary, this concert series is bigger and better than ever!

Reserved seating is available and can be secured at MagicSprings.com.

Kansas will be lighting up the stage at 8 p.m.

For the past 40 years, Kansas has produced nine gold albums, three multi-platinum albums, one platinum live double album and a million-selling single “Dust in the Wind”. Kansas appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the 1970s and 1980s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums across the world. “Carry On My Wayward Son” was the second-most played track on US classic rock radio in 1995 and No. 1 in 1997.

Don’t miss your chance to see this and other thrilling performances that are part of the Magic Springs 2018 Summer Concert Series and celebrate 40 years of magic with us!

It’s not too late to get a 2018 Magic Springs Season Pass, guaranteeing you FREE entry to all of the summer concerts.

A Magic Springs Season Pass offers an entire season of fun and includes: