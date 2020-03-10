Madison and Grant County teams overall winners in Arkansas 4-H SeaPerch Challenge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Teams from Grant and Madison counties placed first out of 42 teams from 16 Arkansas counties at the 2020 Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and Arkansas 4-H SeaPerch Challenge on Friday, March 6. The event was held at The Center at Bishop Park in Bryant with more than 162 students participating in the event.

The winner of the junior division was the Madisygarjack team from Grant County. Team members included Sydney Miller, Jackson Friedman, Garrett Key and Madison Andrews. The senior division was won by the RoboClovers of Madison County. The team consisted of Westin Ball, Jesley Ball and Toby Whiteley. Another Madison County team, The Trumpinators, placed second in the junior division. Team members were Colton Edwards, Trevor Edwards and Brayden Krizan.

The winners now advance to the International SeaPerch Challenge that will be held May 29 – 31 at the University of Maryland.

The SeaPerch is a remotely-operated submersible built from more than three dozen parts, including PVC pipe, pool noodles, three 12-volt motors and batteries. During the contest, teams navigated their SeaPerch through obstacle courses and completed other tasks, such as moving plastic rings from one part of the course and successfully placing them to another part. The goal is to ignite students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

To learn more about the SeaPerch initiative, click here.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas comprise 17 electric distribution cooperatives; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock-based cooperative that provides services to the distribution cooperatives; and Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. (AECC), a generation and transmission cooperative. The distribution cooperatives provide electricity to approximately 500,000 homes, farms and businesses in Arkansas and surrounding states.

2020 Arkansas SeaPerch Winners

International Qualifying Teams

Junior – Madisygarjack, Grant County

Junior – Trumpinators, Madison County

Senior – RoboClovers, Madison County

Junior Technical Design Report

1st Place: Turbo Flare, Grant County

2nd Place: Trumpinators, Madison County

3rd Place: Robotic Bandits, Lawrence County

Senior Technical Design Report

1st Place: Swimming Goats, Howard County

2nd Place: Bryant High School, Saline County

3rd Place: RoboClovers, Madison County

Junior Presentation

1st Place: Bethel Middle School, Saline County

2nd Place: Madisygarjack, Grant County

3rd Place: Sea Cows, Grant County

Senior Presentation

1st Place: Crittenden Aquatics 1, Crittenden County

2nd Place: RoboClovers, Madison County

3rd Place: Fire Breathing Rubber Duckies, Grant County

Junior Obstacle Course

1st Place: Madisygarjack, Grant County

2nd Place: Poseidon, Grant County

3rd Place: Trumpinators, Madison County

Senior Obstacle Course

1st Place: RoboClovers, Madison County

2nd Place: Fire Breathing Rubber Duckies, Grant County

3rd Place: Swimming Goats, Howard County

Junior Mission Course

1st Place: Turbo Flare, Grant County

2nd Place: Bethel Middle School, Saline County

3rd Place: Poseidon, Grant County

Senior Mission Course

1st Place: War Sloths, Howard County

2nd Place: Crittenden Aquatics 1, Crittenden County

3rd Place: RoboClovers, Madison County