NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two titans of classic rock are hitting central Arkansas this coming spring.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will be bringing their “Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” to Simmons Bank Arena on Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. Special guests Black Stone Cherry will be the opening act.

The multiple award-winning co-headliners are both Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. ZZ Top was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004, with Lynyrd Skynyrd being inducted in 2006.

Simmons Bank Arena has a full slate of events, with Stevie Nicks taking the stage on March 6 and Zach Bryan performing on March 13 and 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at noon, with prices ranging between $29.50 to $345.50.

For more ticket information, please visit Ticketmaster.com.