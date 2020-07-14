Breaking News
Man dies, another in police custody after shooting in Batesville

LRSD’s Ready for Learning working document released, will require students to wear mask to school in the Fall

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Little Rock School District released its Ready for Learning working document today with a letter from Superintendent Mike Poore requesting additional feedback from parents and staff. 

The link to the plan along with the letter, and links to complete the survey are found below and posted to the District’s website. 

In the letter LRSD announced they will be requiring all students to wear mask to school.

“Per Arkansas Department of Health, PPE (face coverings and shields) is an effective way to
minimize exposure to COVID-19; therefore, LRSD will require the use of face coverings.
Parents are encouraged to ensure that students have masks when they arrive at school;
however, masks will be provided if someone forgets to bring it to the school/office.”

Read the Ready For Learning plan here or you can read it below:

Ready-for-Learning-Letter-from-LRSD-Supt.-Mike-Poore-7.13.20Download

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Virtual Adoption Avaailable Throught the Following Links

 

Little Rock Animal Village Dogs – https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/adoptable-dogs

 

Little Rock Animal Village Cats – https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/adoptable-cats 

 

Human Society of Pulaski County Dogs –  https://warmhearts.org/adoptable-dogs/ 

 

Humane Society of Pulaski County Cats – https://warmhearts.org/adoptable-cats/

 

ArkanPaws  – http://www.arkanpaws.org/adoptables.html

 

Maumelle Friends of the Animals – https://maumellefoa.org/dogs/

 

Maumelle Friends of the Animals –  https://maumellefoa.org/cats/

 

City of Bryant Dogs/Cats – https://www.cityofbryant.com/1091/Adopt-a-Pet

 

The Humane Society of Saline County Dogs – https://www.hssaline.org/dogs

 

The Humane Society of Saline County Cats – https://www.hssaline.org/cats

 

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories