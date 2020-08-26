LRSD working to help students who left school get diplomas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District is working to re-engage students who left school but still need their diploma.

The district and city are partnering with Graduation Alliance to provide students with the support and resources they need to get back into the school in a time frame that works for them. They will have access to teachers, academic coaches, and tutors to help them reach their goal of getting a diploma.

“Most importantly it’s a way to re-engage young people who have fallen into a crack and out of our system and are on a path not to have any diploma,” said Superintendent Mike Poore.

The Little Rock School District has reported an increase in graduation rates over the past few years, but they would like to see that rate even higher and they look forward to working with graduation alliance to make that happen.