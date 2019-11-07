LRSD supporters hold walk-in protest 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Protests were held early Wednesday morning at public schools in the Capital City. It was to show support and solidarity for the Little Rock School District and the Little Rock Teachers Association.

From kids to adults, the protest started bright and early Wednesday morning in front of Little Rock School District schools.

At Pulaski Heights Elementary, teachers and community members talk about why the district is important to them.

“I think local control is essential for good education and family support and community support,” supporter Melinda Fair said.

They held a rally before school, then walked in together.

Across town at Central High School, it was a similar scene, but in the rain.

Central High teacher Leron McAdoo says this rally is all about advocating for the LREA, which he is apart of.

“It would just make sense that the people that are delivering education should be the ones making decisions about education,” McAdoo said.

Students say that standing up is a civic duty.

“It’s great to know that all of these people have a common interest in and they support the teachers and what they are doing,” freshman Forest Allbritton said.

Students and parents stood along with teachers chanting what they want the state to hear. It was a message sent all before the first bell rang.