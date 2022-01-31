LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District wrapped up its final ‘Poore Man on the Roof’ food drive on Monday.

Superintendent Mike Poore has been working from the roof of the administration building since early Monday morning.

Schools have been collecting food for two weeks and filling his office with donations for families in need.

“What’s so cool – the canned goods that you see? They all come from kids in elementary and middle schools,” Poore said. “Sometimes these kids are challenged with these things, and they’re still giving, and I love that.”

This is the final year for the project as Poore announced that he is retiring at the end of the school year.

The food drive has benefited countless families in Little Rock.