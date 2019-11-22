LRSD superintendent sends letter warning teachers about repercussions regarding teacher’s union strike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A letter went out to teachers Thursday warning they could be in trouble for participating in the recent strike.

The letter comes one week after teachers picketed outside schools.

The memo makes it clear that teachers who were no shows, and even some who called in sick, will face consequences.

The note is from Superintendent Mike Poore.

He did say this throughout the strike that discipline was possible, but it’s the first time we’re seeing action with it.

He starts off writing, “Over the next two days, multiple staff members will be receiving a letter from me sharing action taken as a result of any employee who did not call in sick and did not show up at work.”

He also said in the letter, “I also want to inform employees that anyone who called in sick and then participated in demonstrations will face disciplinary action.”

On the day of the strike, about 500 teachers called in sick and just over a hundred were no shows.

We saw a lot of teachers picketing outside schools.

They were calling for the school district to immediately be returned to local control.

A lot of people want to know what’s going to happen now.

KARK asked the district about the discipline it’s looking at, but we were told to look at the handbook.

Punishments in the handbook vary from a reprimand, to losing pay and the possibility of termination.

According to the superintendent, teachers will find out what’s happening to them in the next two days.