LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An LRSD official has reported that a bus ran into a house Monday afternoon around 4:00 p.m.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, there were 4 kids on the bus with no injuries.

The driver of the bus had a brake failure and ran into a house on Lee and Oak.

No one was in the house during the accident, and there was minimal damage to the bus.

The bus was from Pulaski County Middle School.