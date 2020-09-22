LRSD reminding parents Wednesday is a virtual-instruction day for all students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District is reminding parents that Wednesday, September 23 is a virtual learning day, which means that all students will be participating in virtual instruction from home.

All staff members will report to their school buildings and teachers will work on lesson plans for in-person and virtual students. Some teachers may opt to have virtual contact with students as well.

If your student receives in-person instruction and does not have a computer or a device, teachers will send home hard copies of assignments for in-person learners to have completed on Wednesday.

You can refer to Schoology for additional information.

There will be regular in-person instruction on Thursday.