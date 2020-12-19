LRSD mourns the loss of a beloved staff member

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District is mourning the loss of one of their staff members who lost their life while battling COVID-19.

Grover Casey Senior worked with LRSD for more than 20 years and was currently working here at Henderson Middle School.

“To lose him, not only on the football field but just a huge hole, I mean it’s a huge hole that you don’t think will ever be filled because an individual like him is pretty special and unique,” Friend and Crew-mate, Scott Williams said.

Friends and colleagues use words to describe Casey.

“No matter what color, what race, if he sees you down the road broke down, he’s going to stop he don’t even know these people,” Former coworker and friend, David Surratt said.

Casey died from COVID-19, he was the head custodian at Henderson Middle School.

His friends and coworkers said he made a huge impact on students.

“He was a positive role mode for kids, because he had kids,” Surratt said. “He always said kids, man pull your pants up, be a gentleman — don’t be a follower, be a leader.”

Casey also referred Little League games.

“He would always find an opportunity to go and referee and serve in that capacity, he would take the time to doing a game for the youth or he would be in the role where he would be the empire or wing official,” Williams said.

Williams was crew mates with Casey for the last ten years and outside of football they have a friendship.

“He was one of those guys that you would never forget meeting him,” Williams said. “He would put a smile on your face when you were having a bad day.”

Williams said Casey would teach kids about respect and teamwork and he saw the impact he had on kids first hand while working with him.

“He had a personality where he could turn a negative into a positive, he always found the good in a bad situation,” Williams said.

Williams said Casey was suppose to be apart of their crew for the 3A State Finals this weekend at War Memorial. Williams said that’s a goal for most referees work towards.

Friends say he will truly be missed and they will never forget Casey and his influence on everyone.

