LRSD kicks off flu clinics to give out flu shots this season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District working to keep students and their families healthy this flu season.

Today the district kicked off its flu clinics at Booker Arts Magnet Elementary.

100 children got the vaccine today, thanks to a partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health.

After a particularly bad season last year, it’s hosting clinics in every school before Thanksgiving.

“We don’t want children to get sick because once you get the flu, you usually have to stay home for 5 days and its very uncomfortable, people feel horrible and the vaccine protects you.” said Margo Bushmiaer the director of Nurses at LRSD.

The shots will be available to all LRSD students and their families even grandparents.

Consent forms can be picked up in the front office of any school.