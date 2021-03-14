LRSD issues statement after 10-year-old killed in Boyle Park shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the Little Rock School District issued a statement after one of their students was killed Saturday in a shooting at Boyle Park.

Teachers describe the victim, who was a 5th grader, as a “smart, quiet, beautiful student whose ‘smile would light up a room.”

“Losing a child is one of the most unimaginable tragedies that could happen,” said LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore. “That burden becomes even more overwhelming when the loss of that child is from senseless violence. The 10-year-old was a bright student who had her life ahead of her and we can only imagine what she would have become. Our sincere condolences are with her family and all who knew and loved her.”

District officials say the Student Services Division has arranged counseling services for students and staff who knew the victim, and the counseling team has been alerted and is ready to help any students or families who may be struggling due to the incident. Families in the district can contact the counselors assigned to their students’ schools for help.