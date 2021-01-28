LRSD gives reading initiative new name and logo to kick off Thursday event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The annual Little Rock School District reading initiative, formerly known as One District One Book, has undergone a name change to One Rock One Book.

LRSD says the mission remains the same, getting students excited about reading.

A committee comprised of multiple LRSD stakeholders voted on the new name and logo and planned a virtual districtwide kickoff event for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 28th.

Over twelve-thousand elementary school students will begin simultaneously reading “Billy Sure Kid Entrepreneur” for the next three weeks. This is the eighth such effort in a targeted literacy/reading focus by the Little Rock School District as part of its annual reading campaign.

All elementary campuses will host a virtual launch on Thursday, which features an introductory video by Superintendent Mike Poore and TikTok style promotions by LRSD students and sponsors.

In addition to encouraging family reading, the campaign also teaches financial literacy.

New this year, as students read Billy Sure Kid Entrepreneur, they will participate in virtual challenges that include “Shark Tank” style competitions designed to spark their creativity, critical thinking, and marketing abilities to design a product, which they hope to market, as well as pitch to win prizes.

Since beginning the reading effort in 2017 in conjunction with the national organization, Read to Them, LRSD students have read the Lemonade War, The World According to Humphrey, Cleo Edison Oliver – Playground Millionaire, Frank Einstein and the Electro Fingers, Zoey and Sassafras – Marshmallows and Dragons, and The One and Only Ivan.

Students are provided books and materials free of charge thanks to generous community partners.

Sponsors for the 2021 campaign include Rotary Club 99, Arvest Bank, Southwest Power Pool, Economics Arkansas, the Museum of Discovery, the Innovation Hub, the Clinton Center, and the Venture Center.