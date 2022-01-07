LRSD, PCSSD extending virtual learning to Monday and Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Little Rock School District and Pulaski County Special School District have both decided to extend their virtual learning to Monday and Tuesday.

In a social media post, LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore said that the district originally planned to make the decision by Sunday but decided to lay the groundwork on Friday afternoon, before heading into the weekend.

Foodservice will be provided at six different locations, with Poore saying that parents should call in for meals. The meals will be provided between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for both lunch and breakfast for the following day.

Poore said that teachers will be working from home while administrators, library/media specialists, secretaries and foodservice staff are expected to return to work.

Transportation and security guards that are less than 12-month employees will not be required to return to work during the two days.

The district first announced Wednesday that it was moving to virtual instruction for Thursday and Friday of this week.

LRSD was just one of the many school districts moving to virtual instruction as Arkansas sees a record surge in new daily and active COVID-19 cases. Both North Little Rock and Pulaski County districts have also gone virtual.

PCSSD announced that their students will also be following AMI procedures for Monday and Tuesday also.

Students will be required to log in to Schoology to complete their assignments, while district employees will also follow AMI procedures approved by the ADE earlier in the school year..

PCSSD will provide a 2-day meal box for parents to pick up on Monday, January 10. These meal boxes will include breakfast and lunch for two days. The pick-up window is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 10 different PCSSD school locations.

Baker Elementary

Cato Elementary

College Station Elementary

Daisy Bates Elementary

Harris Elementary

Lawson Elementary

Oak Grove Elementary

Pine Forest Elementary

Robinson Elementary

William Jefferson Clinton Elementary

Addresses for each school can be found on the PCSSD district website.

