LRSD and Little Rock Zoo teaming up in One District, One Book program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo is partnering with the Little Rock School District on the introduction of the One District, One Book Program for the 2020 school year in all elementary schools.
This partnership will include ongoing collaborative activities throughout the school year. The book is The One and Only Ivan, featuring a gorilla as the main character and other animal characters. An elephant is the supporting character.
LRSD Students and their families have been selected for invitation to the Zoo for this special day to help introduce the book.
The Zoo, along with LRSD representatives, will introduce the book to students in attendance. The Chief of Staff, LRSD representatives, students, and Zoo guests will hide food for the elephants to find in a scavenger hunt.