LRPD: Woman Shot in Head; Child Nearby Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-- Police said a 27-year-old woman was shot in the head while walking into her home Halloween night.

Officers said a five-year-old child sat in a car parked outside the home at the time.

Police said they found the woman shot in head in the doorway of her home.

It happened in the 2900 block of Fulton Street just before 10:30 Wednesday night.

Police told us detectives are still working to determine if this was a random shooting or if someone or some place was targeted.

Many neighbors did not want to talk about the incident when we visited the neighborhood Thursday.

A street over from where the scene was located we met a grandmother who would talk with us.

Vickie Evans said she was shopping online when she got a call Halloween night.

"They said it was like 'pow pow pow pow pow pow' like that," she said.

“Fear filters down and impacts the whole neighborhood if you have any love in your heart.”



Hear from the neighbors of a 27yo woman who police say was shot in the head as it appears she was walking into her home Halloween night. See you at 5 on @KARK4News #ARNews pic.twitter.com/DRHCpstRW1 — Price McKeon (@PriceMcKeon) November 1, 2018

She said her neighbor called her about the gun shots; but she didn't learn until the morning what had happened.

Evans said, "She was saying "Is everything alright?' So I just heard the pow pow pow."

Little Rock PD said a 27-year-old woman was found shot in the head in her home when officers responded to a shooting around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. LRPD said it appears the woman was walking into her home or had just entered her home.

Evan said, "I am appalled for the simple reason."

She paused and collected her wording.

" I'm not saying this would not happen anywhere else. Ok, crime is everywhere. Crime hits everybody. I'm just appalled at the idea that somebody feels that comfortable to come in the neighborhood and do like that," she said.

Police said the 5-year-old child who was in a parked car outside the home was not injured.

"Can you imagine the trauma that child will experience the rest of his (or her) life?" Evans asked.

We spoke with another woman who told us she heard the gunshots too.

"I know I heard 2 different guns," a neighbor said.

She did not want to show her face or use her name fearing for her and her family's safety.

She explained why she is confident she heard 2 guns, "When the first set went off the next set came and you just heard 'boom boom boom boom boom.'"

Evans said hearing gunshots used to be the norm. But she emphasized it had gotten better and she didn't hear gunshots as often.

Now with this so close she said fear filters down.

"That is traumatic on any child. Me? I've never seen that myself; so, that's terrible."

The police report read a witness saw a car leaving the area around the time of the shooting.

When we asked LRPD if that was a suspect's car, a spokesperson told us that detectives did not elaborate if that is a suspect vehicle or a witness vehicle and said there was no vehicle information to release at this time.

No arrest has been made.

Police told us officers found what was believed to be "a large amount" of marijuana in a truck that bullets hit.

LRPD said the child was not injured.

The woman is in critical condition as of Thursday evening, according to police.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information contact the Little Rock Police Department.