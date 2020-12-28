LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department will be holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday to address the recent string of crime in the city.
Over the weekend there were 4 homicides, 3 shootings and a stabbing.
An arrest has been made in one of those homicides, with police still working towards suspects in the other homicide cases.
LATEST POSTS:
- LRPD to speak about Christmas weekend of violence at 12:30 p.m.
- Was 2020 the worst year ever? Here are a few that could be worse
- As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need a COVID-19 passport
- Teen found dead on Christmas morning in Garland County