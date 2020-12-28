LRPD to speak about Christmas weekend of violence at 12:30 p.m.

Local News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:
LRPD Badge_1551137709077.jpg.jpg

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department will be holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday to address the recent string of crime in the city.

Over the weekend there were 4 homicides, 3 shootings and a stabbing.

An arrest has been made in one of those homicides, with police still working towards suspects in the other homicide cases.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories