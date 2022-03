LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old Friday afternoon near the intersection of Halifax and Lancaster.

According to investigators, the victim was driven to the southwest substation where officers were able to render medical aid before getting the victim to a nearby hospital.

Police say the victim’s condition is critical, but stable for now.

#UPDATE LRPD also has Lancaster Rd. blocked off from London Cir. to Halifax Dr. This is just a few blocks away from the South West Community Center. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/DF6nFNYvEH — Jessica Ranck (@JessicaRanckTV) March 25, 2022

This is a developing story, we will have more details as they become available.