LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock SWAT is involved in a standoff with an individual in a residence in the 800 block of Valmar Street.

According to LRPD, the suspect has a weapon and was involved in an altercation.

The area is currently restricted while negotiations are in progress.

Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/VSCvoRyRm8 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 7, 2021

More information will unfold as it is released.

This is a developing story.