LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -A suspect has been arrested, and the victim identified, in connection to the Saturday afternoon homicide at Westside Wine and Spirits on Rodney Parham Road.

The victim has been identified by Little Rock police as 60-year-old Daniel Dunnahoo of Little Rock, who police have confirmed worked at the store.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Patrick Brown is expected to face a capital murder charge after his arrest early Sunday morning.

We have identified the victim in our Rodney Parham Homicide. pic.twitter.com/CqWT9N769r — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 18, 2021

Arrest Update pic.twitter.com/s1mmbkpl3D — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 18, 2021

More details are expected.