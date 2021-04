LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after a shooting near Fair Park and Interstate 630 Saturday morning.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police responded to a shooting report in the 900 block of Fair Park around 9:30 a.m.

Investigation Underway pic.twitter.com/Dojh29PGpI — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 17, 2021

The victim died after being rushed to a local hospital.

There is no information available yet regarding the person responsible for the deadly shooting.