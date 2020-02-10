LRPD seeking help from community to solve double homicide from January

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — On Jan. 25 around 1:30 a.m. a man entered a home at 3112 S. Ringo Street and shot three people inside.

Brittany Tate and I’Quira Tate were found dead inside the home when officers arrived.

Officers also located a two year old child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child received medical attention and was later released from the hospital.

The Major Crimes Detective Division responded and began investigating the matter as a homicide. Detectives are seeking help from the community. They are confident that someone in the community may have information that can help this investigation, and are urging people to contact detectives.

There is currently up to $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved in these homicides.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity the night of the incident or who has information regarding the homicide investigation, are encouraged to call detectives.

If you have any information regrading this incident, please contact detectives at 501-371-4660 or 501-404-3123. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 501-371-4636.