LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are reaching out to Arkansans in locating a teen missing from Little Rock since April 21.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Terrance Wilson is thought to be in the Little Rock area still or possibly traveled to Kansas in the time since he went missing.

Wilson is described as a teen who is 5’8″ and 145 pounds.

Please help us locate Mr. Wilson. If you have seen or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call us at 501-371-4829. pic.twitter.com/PArLEanQnp — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 6, 2021

Anyone who may know where he is located or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call LRPD at 501-371-4829