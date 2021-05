LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are searching for a man who performed a ‘smash and grab’ of a woman’s purse at the end of April and used her stolen credit cards at a Walmart.

According to LRPD, the purse was stolen after a car was broken into at the Shorty Smalls on Rodney Parham.

The suspect also used the credit cards to make purchases at an area Walmart shortly after.

Can you identify this person? If so, contact detectives at the number below. pic.twitter.com/c2ZguEqeyC — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 11, 2021

LRPD is requesting that anyone who may recognize the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle to contact detectives at 501-912-3535.