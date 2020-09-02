LRPD searching for suspect connected to Tuesday evening shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a Tuesday evening shooting.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were responding to 3300 block of Bishop Street due to a shot’s fired call at approximately 6:10 p.m. While on their way, officers were told by dispatch there was a complaint about a black car with the windows broken out sitting at the intersection of 30th Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.

Officers headed towards that location and once they arrived they found the car with the back window shot out and an apparent bullet hole in the passenger rear of the car.

According to the police report, officers noticed a large amount of blood in the driver’s seat and no driver. Officers began to search the area for shell casings or an area where the shooting happened but found nothing. They did find a 30RD Magazine covered in dirt and water next to a garage at a house on Bishop Street.

Officers spoke with the homeowner and her son. The woman said the magazine was theirs, and they heard the shots but did not see anything. The woman told police they were not invovled in any way.

Officers spoke with the victim’s mother who told them she was told about the shooting and she was now looking for her son. She told the police she was called from her son’s phone but she didn’t know who was giving her the information. Officers then went to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where 18-year-old, Dekalon Ward was.

Ward told officers during the interview he was meeting a girl from Instagram by a church in the area where his car was found. Ward said the girl’s brother, an unknown male, came out of the house wearing a black beanie, a medical mask, a grey jacket, and blue-grey sweatpants came towards him and pulled out a black and tan Glock with an extended magazine.

According to the police report, Ward told officers that the suspect demanded that Ward, clear his iPhone and give it to him. Ward said the suspect looked down and he attempted to leave in his car. Ward said no one else was in the area, shots were fired by the suspect, hitting Ward in the upper right arm.

Ward stated he drove his car to 20th and Martin Luther King Blvd and called his friend to pick him up. Ward said he was picked up in a car by his friends.

Once officers spoke to the other three juveniles in the car that were with Ward they found a bag of green leafy material in a bag, a black backpack, and a scale in plain view. One of the juveniles said he was driving his car and picked up Ward after another friend received a call from Ward saying he was shot. All three of the witnesses said the contraband was Wards.

The juveniles were taken home without incident.

No further information is available at this time. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call LRPD.