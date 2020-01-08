LRPD searching for missing man, last seen January 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department tweeted out today asking the public for help on finding a missing person.

Anthony Ray Jenkins was last seen leaving a family member’s house in Little Rock on January 5, 2020 around 10:00 a.m. in the listed vehicle below.

The truck that Mr. Jenkins was driving has a ladder rack and a welding machine.

Mr. Jenkins told his family he was heading to Altanta, GA.

If anyone comes into contact with Mr. Jenkins, please check his condition, and notify Detective Hilgeman or Detective Dearing.