LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for Aggravated Robbery.

On August 15, a Shell Gas Station located at 4100 W. Markham Street was robbed. The suspect pictured below is involved in the incident.

The suspect was caught on camera in the area prior to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LRPD.