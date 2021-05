LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are searching for a man who has been missing since April 22.

67-year-old Phil Hawkins is described as 5’6″ and 220 pounds.

His last known location was in Little Rock.

Please help us locate Mr.Hawkins. If you have seen or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call us at 501-404-3014. pic.twitter.com/izhZ7lt9Zv — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 7, 2021

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts, can call 501-404-3014.

Callers can request to remain anonymous.