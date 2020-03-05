LRPD searching for man accused of breaking into car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department released information today regarding a man who is accused of breaking into a car.

According to the police the suspect pictured above arrived to the Crossings at Nandina Apartments located at 1 Nandina Circle on February 25 in a silver Honda Accord with black rims and maybe missing hubcaps.

Police say he is suspected of breaking into a car at those apartments, stealing credit cards and then using them.

The suspect appears to have a small pony tail.

If anyone knows the identity of the man pictured please contact Detective Porter at 501-918-3998 or any Southwest Detective at 501-918-3950.