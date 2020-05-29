LRPD Police Chief speaks out on George Floyd’s death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey shared his thoughts on the death of George Floyd via social media.

Chief Keith Humphrey gives his comments on the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis, and remarks to our community. https://t.co/lWghXvHkyv — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 29, 2020

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, one of four officers fired after George Floyd’s death, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.

Chauvin, the former officer seen in a bystander video Monday kneeling on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. He had worked with the Minneapolis police for 19 years.

Conviction on a third-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.