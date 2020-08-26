LRPD: Patrol vehicle tires slashed, Molotov Cocktails found after protests, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after officers found the tires to four patrol vehicles were cut and Molotov Cocktails were found near the 12th Street Police Station Wednesday morning.

Little Rock police said on Tuesday night, there were several small protests in the city.

There was a protest at Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.’s home on Tuesday night.

LRPD says the protest started in Southwest Little Rock and then moved to the 12th Street Police Station.

Authorities say a group of 20 people began blocking the street and preventing traffic from passing.

Police say officers on-duty blocked the intersection to ensure the safety of the protesters.

According to police, supervisors told the group they could protest as much as they wanted but they could not block traffic.

Police say the group complied and moved to the sidewalk to protest for approximately 30 minutes until they dispersed.

According to LRPD, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, officers found the tires to four patrol vehicles had been cut and improvised explosive devices, commonly referred to as Molotov Cocktails, had been thrown but had not exploded.

Little Rock police are asking anyone with information relating to the case contact the Major Crimes Division at 501-371-4660.

