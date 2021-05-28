LRPD: One person killed, one critically hurt in shooting at 24th and Marshall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a second deadly shooting in Little Rock Friday night.

Police were called to 24th and Marshall after a report of a shooting and car crash just before 9:30 p.m.

The names of the victims have not been released.

It appears the car ran into a utility pole after being hit numerous times by gunfire.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 51-371-INFO (4636).