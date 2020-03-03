LRPD officer’s dance moves go viral

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For police patrolling the streets of Little Rock, there is always the chance they’ll make a bust. Then again, there’s a chance they might just bust a move.

Such is a day in the life of Officer Lee Rashad. On her Facebook page, the post has been seen 28,000 times and shared 1,000 times as of 6 p.m. Monday.

The story behind the dance is while on patrol, she says two girls were dancing. She jumped out of her patrol car and joined in to learn some new moves.

She wrote, “This is the reason I joined, getting out and talking to different people in the community and helping the youth!”