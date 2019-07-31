LRPD officer injured when car swerves into patrol unit on I-630

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local police officer is recovering from injuries suffered in a Wednesday morning 3-car crash.

The Little Rock Police Department says it happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Interstate 630 near Mississippi Avenue.

The officer had been called out to assist a motorist and was outside his patrol car when a driver heading westbound swerved and hit his unit. The impact slammed the patrol car into the vehicle the officer was assisting.

The officer was grazed by a car in the process. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

