LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former Little Rock Police Department officer fired earlier this year over a deadly shooting is in court Tuesday fighting to get his job back.

Charles Starks was fired following the Febuary shooting death of Bradley Blackshire.

The city’s Civil Service Commission ruled earlier this year that the police department was justified in that decision.

In an interview with us, Starks claims the hearing was biased.

He’s appealing that ruling in Pulaski County Circuit Court.